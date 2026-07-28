2026 Chinese Culture Carnival opens in Tokyo

Teachers from Guangdong display handicrafts including Beijing Opera facial masks, July 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu Chenxi)

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Chinese Culture Carnival kicked off in Tokyo on Friday, offering young people from China and Japan a bridge for cross-cultural learning and mutual appreciation.

Coordinated by the Guangdong Overseas Friendship Association, the event brings together 12 accomplished instructors from eight universities in Guangdong. They are working with schools in Japan to promote mutual understanding through art and cultural education.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Wang Baofeng, consul at the Chinese Embassy in Japan, said the event has been held in Japan several times and has become a vivid example of Chinese culture flourishing overseas. He expressed hope that young attendees would engage directly with traditional heritage and develop both personally and culturally through the interactive sessions.

Running through Aug. 3, the 10-day program features Chinese martial arts, lion dancing, ribbon dragon performances, traditional drumming, Chinese painting, Yingge dance and paper-cutting. Through these engaging classes, students can explore traditional Chinese arts and broaden their cultural horizons.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)