China urges U.S. to stop AI hegemonism

(ECNS) -- China on Monday urged the United States to stop threatening Chinese artificial intelligence companies with investigations and sanctions over alleged intellectual property theft, describing such actions as "AI hegemonism."

The United States has said it may investigate Chinese AI companies over claims that they used "distillation" techniques to replicate advanced U.S. models and could impose sanctions over alleged intellectual property theft, according to a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce.

The spokesperson said Washington's allegations disregard the fact that some Chinese AI models were released around the same time as leading U.S. models, adding that China already holds a leading position in certain areas of AI development. The U.S. claims lack both factual and legal grounds and reflect a double standard, the spokesperson said.

"Many U.S. AI companies have also used Chinese models for distillation in their own research and training," the spokesperson noted. Nearly 200 U.S. startups have reportedly urged the government not to restrict access to Chinese open-source AI models, warning that such measures could weaken U.S. competitiveness.

Several major U.S. multinational companies have also said that distillation is a widely used industry practice and that U.S. companies should be permitted to use Chinese open-source AI models.

The Ministry of Commerce urged Washington to listen to the concerns of businesses in both countries, abandon its hegemonic approach and stop smearing and threatening Chinese companies. China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests if U.S. actions cause substantial harm to Chinese firms, the spokesperson said.

The ministry expressed hope that the United States would implement the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, work with China in the same direction, strengthen dialogue and communication on AI, promote the healthy development of the technology and advance global AI governance for the benefit of both countries and the wider world.

(By Tang Yuxian)