Student aid recipients in China reach 160 mln in 2025

Children practice calligraphy at a rural school in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province, March 4, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

(ECNS) -- Nearly 160 million student aid recipients were recorded nationwide in 2025, an increase of more than 5% from the previous year, with total funding exceeding 390 billion yuan ($57.6 billion), up more than 14% year on year, official data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Education showed.

Starting in the autumn semester in 2025, public kindergartens waived childcare and education fees for children in their final preschool year, while children at private kindergartens qualified for equivalent deductions aligned with local public kindergarten standards. The government also broadened its nutrition-support scheme for students in compulsory education and extended state aid to eligible third‑year vocational school students, according to the ministry.

Annual scholarship amounts were raised to 2,300 yuan for high school students, 10,000 yuan for master's degree candidates and 12,000 yuan for doctoral candidates. Fee exemptions benefited over 14 million preschool children, and millions of other students received living subsidies, tuition waivers, scholarships or student loans.

The ministry also improved aid management through interdepartmental data sharing and online services for checking policies, verifying scholarship certificates and viewing aid records.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)