China's Big Data Expo to spotlight AI, global digital cooperation

Photo: National Data Administration

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo will open on Aug. 28 in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, officials from the National Data Administration announced Monday.

The event will bring together exhibitors, technology companies and industry representatives from China and abroad to showcase the latest advances in artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

Covering 60,000 square meters, the expo will feature more than 300 exhibitors and over 40 new products, standards and industry initiatives related to generative AI, data circulation and digital technologies.

Visitors will also be able to attend more than 20 forums on topics including AI, data infrastructure and international digital-economy cooperation.

The expo will also host business matchmaking events linking technology companies, fast-growing startups, industrial parks and overseas enterprises, creating new opportunities for international cooperation and investment in China’s digital economy.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)