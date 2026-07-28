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China's first domestically built pure-electric export container vessel sets sail

2026-07-28 13:23:54Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
China’s first pure-electric inland container ship for export, a 182-TEU vessel, departs from Rugao Port in Jiangsu Province, July 28,2026. (Photo/China News Service)
China’s first pure-electric inland container ship for export, a 182-TEU vessel, departs from Rugao Port in Jiangsu Province, July 28,2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China’s first pure-electric inland container ship for export, a 182-TEU vessel, departed from Rugao Port in Jiangsu Province on Tuesday and is being shipped to Vietnam, according to Shandong New Energy Shipbuilding Co, the company that built the vessel.

Built for French shipping giant CMA CGM, the vessel uses a fully electric battery-powered system. It produces zero emissions and low noise during operation and was specifically designed for inland container transport. It will serve the route between Binh Duong Province and Cai Mep Port in Vietnam.

Wu Zecheng, general manager of Shandong New Energy Shipbuilding Co, said the export marks further international recognition of China’s technology and shipbuilding capabilities in the field of new-energy inland vessels. He added that the project could serve as a positive example for promoting the green transition of inland shipping worldwide.

The company has so far signed contracts for more than 400 vessels in China and overseas markets, and plans to deliver 200 ships in 2026.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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