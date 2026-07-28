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Exhibition showcases ancient Chinese roofing wisdom

2026-07-28 12:06:46Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An exhibition featuring more than 50 ancient roof tiles opened Monday at the Zhengzhou Museum in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, tracing the development of Chinese roofing techniques from the Han Dynasty (202 BC–220 AD) to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368–1912).

Roof Tile-end with cloud pattern (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Mengyang)
Roof Tile-end with cloud pattern (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Mengyang)

The artifacts highlight how ancient Chinese builders addressed waterproofing challenges. Different roofing components were designed to channel rainwater, prevent leaks, protect wooden structures and shield walls from moisture.

The exhibition includes Han Dynasty roof tile-ends inscribed with auspicious characters, as well as decorative examples featuring cloud and animal motifs from various historical periods.

Although seemingly ordinary, these architectural components reflect ancient Chinese ingenuity in waterproofing, structural protection and artistic design, according to a representative of the Zhengzhou Museum.

Visitors said the small roof tiles demonstrate how practicality and artistic beauty were combined in traditional Chinese architecture, offering a glimpse into the craftsmanship and wisdom of ancient builders.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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