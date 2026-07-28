Tax relief for livelihood sectors in China rises nearly 12% in H1

(ECNS) -- China's tax and fee cuts for livelihood sectors, including elderly care, healthcare, education and employment, rose 11.8% year on year in the first half of 2026, according to an official of the State Taxation Administration (STA).

STA head Hu Jinglin said at a press conference on Tuesday that 126 million people benefited from individual income tax special additional deductions for elderly care, healthcare and education in the first half, up 5.9% from a year earlier, with the total tax reduction exceeding 320 billion yuan (about $44.6 billion), up 8.2%.

The tax authority, together with the human resources and social security department, has also expanded a pilot occupational injury insurance program for workers in new forms of employment to the whole country starting July 1, covering 29.1 million people.

(By Tang Yuxian)