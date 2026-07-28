Over 20,000 test licenses for intelligent connected vehicles issued in China

File photo: Passengers wait to get off a driverless bus. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

(ECNS) -- China has issued more than 20,000 test licenses for intelligent connected vehicles, opened over 57,000 kilometers of roads and completed more than 220 million kilometers of testing this year, Guo Shougang, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said Monday at a media roundtable in Beijing.

Twenty pilot cities have deployed more than 60,000 intelligent devices under vehicle-road-cloud integration programs, serving over 100,000 vehicles.

The penetration rate of Level 2 combined driver-assistance functions in passenger cars reached 70.5% this year, compared with 34.2% for navigation-assisted driving (NOA) functions. The first batch of Level 3 conditionally automated vehicles has begun operating in designated areas.

Guo said China is strengthening its regulatory and standards framework for intelligent connected vehicles, including standards for combined driver-assistance systems.

China also co-led the development of a United Nations global technical regulation for automated driving systems, which was approved and released in June.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)