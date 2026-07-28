'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils exclusive footage at Shanghai fan event

Tom Holland and Zendaya pose together at a fan event in Shanghai on July 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

(ECNS) -- Exclusive footage from “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” was shown for the first time worldwide at a fan event in Shanghai on July 24, where stars Tom Holland and Zendaya discussed the film ahead of its China release this Wednesday.

The footage featured first-person web-swinging sequences, high-altitude action and street battles, while also portraying Peter Parker’s isolation after the world has forgotten him.

Holland said Jackie Chan had visited the set and encouraged him during production. He also thanked the Chinese stunt team for its work on the film’s action sequences.

In a lighter moment, Zendaya held a quirky mouse-shaped Tom Holland doll during an interview and told fans “wo ai ni,” meaning “I love you” in Chinese. She and Holland also said they enjoyed shopping and relaxing in Shanghai and shared travel tips with fans.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)