13th edition of Xinhua Dictionary released, circulation tops 700 million

(ECNS) -- The 13th edition of the Xinhua Dictionary has been published nationwide, with cumulative circulation surpassing 700 million copies, CCTV News reported.

First issued in 1953, the dictionary is regarded as China’s most influential compact Chinese language reference. The latest revision retains its stable structure while adding entries reflecting contemporary society.

New terms and examples include “a community with a shared future for humanity,” “artificial intelligence,” “high-speed rail,” “lunar soil” and “carbon fiber.” They cover fields including science and technology, environmental protection, public well-being and culture.

Li Yuming, president of the China Association of Lexicography, said the dictionary “embodies the standards of the Chinese language and serves as a model for dictionary compilation.”

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)