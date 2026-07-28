EconoScope | Why Yiwu can turn online trends into global bestsellers?

(ECNS) -- A solar-powered fan hat that went viral in the United States last summer and a novelty palm hat that swept social media this year have become the latest examples of how Yiwu, China's small commodities hub, rapidly transforms online trends into market-ready products.

"The popularity of the solar fan hat did not surprise me at all," Jiang Yongtao, head of Yiwu Senwai Hat Industry, told China News Network. Jiang said he has served the U.S. market for 15 years and has developed a deep understanding of local consumer demand.

Jiang Yongtao, head of Yiwu Senwai Hat Industry, shows the hat. (Photo/China News Service)

The product gained international attention in 2025 after a U.S. content creator posted a Father's Day video featuring a hat fitted with two miniature solar-powered fans, designed to keep users cool while gardening or barbecuing outdoors. The video quickly went viral, helping the hat sell more than 11,000 units in just 28 days, despite its price of nearly $40.

In 2026, another Yiwu-made product captured global attention. A palm-shaped sun hat became a hit on TikTok, prompting overseas users to call on Yiwu manufacturers to put it into mass production.

Local businesses responded within hours, completing 3D prototypes and beginning production on the same day, while also developing a range of playful variations.

The rapid response reflects Yiwu's highly flexible manufacturing ecosystem, in which designers, factories and suppliers work closely together to bring viral ideas to market at remarkable speed.

Jiang said the city's business-friendly environment has also played a key role. Over the years, the local government has streamlined the entire export process, from product design and manufacturing to customs clearance and logistics, allowing companies to focus on serving global markets.

In 2011, China's State Council approved Yiwu as the country's first county-level city to pilot comprehensive international trade reforms. Since then, measures such as the market procurement trade model have simplified exports for small commodity businesses, while international logistics networks, including China-Europe freight train services linking Yiwu with Europe, have improved delivery efficiency.

Yiwu's continued policy support and efficient business environment have helped drive record trade growth.

In 2025, the city's total foreign trade exceeded 836.5 billion yuan (about $116.2 billion) for the first time, reaching a record high, according to the Yiwu municipal government.

For entrepreneurs like Jiang, Yiwu's success is built on a simple goal: helping "Made in China" products win over consumers around the world.

(By Gong Weiwei)