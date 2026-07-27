Thai-China Cooperation Expo concludes in Bangkok

(ECNS) -- The four-day 2026 Thai-China Cooperation Expo concluded on Saturday in Bangkok, highlighting cooperation in trade, investment, technology and education.

A view of the expo site during the 2026 Thai-China Cooperation Expo in Bangkok. (Photo: China News Service)

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended events during the expo.

On the final day, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Jotanan Siriporn toured booths showcasing new energy vehicles, AI, smart manufacturing and the digital economy.

Several parallel seminars were also held during the expo.

Organizers said they will continue to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology and talent development.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)