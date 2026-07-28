China implements 33,000 water projects in first half of 2026

(ECNS) -- China carried out 33,000 water conservancy projects nationwide in the first half of 2026, with total investment reaching 515.1 billion yuan (about $76 billion), according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Twenty-five major projects broke ground, 11 more than last year, including the Three Gorges new waterway in Hubei and the Liaodong Peninsula water allocation project in Liaoning.

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows the Wujiang Baima Navigation and Hydropower Project under construction in Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service)

Flood control systems are also being strengthened. Reservoirs such as Menghou Shuanghu in Shandong are now operational, while the newly completed Datengxia Gorge project in Guangxi has already managed two flood peaks this year.

The Ministry of Water Resources said it will continue to push forward the national water network construction to ensure flood control, water supply and food security.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)