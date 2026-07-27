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New Indonesian museum showcases Chinese dinosaur fossils

2026-07-27 19:14:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Tahir Solo Museum in Surakarta, Indonesia, opened on Friday, with a special exhibition featuring dinosaur fossils from China as one of its inaugural displays.

The museum, donated by Indonesian Chinese entrepreneur Dato Sri Tahir to the Surakarta municipal government, will be open to the public as a cultural landmark integrating education, tourism and research.

(Photo: China News Service)

Dinosaur fossils from Zigong Dinosaur Museum are on display at the Tahir Solo Museum. (Photo: provided by the Tahir Solo Museum)

Officials from Indonesia’s culture ministry, Surakarta city, China’s embassy and the Zigong Dinosaur Museum joined the opening ceremony.

Tahir said the donation was “a gift of gratitude and love” to his mother’s birthplace. 

The exhibition features fossils including a 20-meter Tianfu Emeilong adult, a 6-meter juvenile, and the Taibai Huayanglong, known as the “ancestor of stegosaurs.”

Curator Luo Yingying said the display highlights shared commitments by China and Indonesia to heritage protection and science education.

Zeng Xiaoyun, curator of the Zigong Dinosaur Museum, said the collaboration will expand into joint research, fossil restoration and science outreach.

Surakarta’s mayor praised the museum as a new driver of cultural development.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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