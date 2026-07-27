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Hongqiao forum to release flagship openness reports

2026-07-27 18:33:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Shanghai unveiled the theme and agenda Monday for the 9th Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which precedes the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Xinmin Evening News
The 9th Hongqiao International Economic Forum theme and topics release and interpretation is held in Shanghai, July 27, 2026. (Photo: Xinmin Evening News)

This year’s forum will adopt a “1+4” structure. The “1” includes the release of the World Openness Report 2026 and the latest World Openness Index, plus the first-ever China’s Export Capacity Development Report and the Chinese version of the World Trade Report 2026.

The “4” sections focus on open cooperation, open innovation, open development and open sharing.

Topics include multilateralism, digital innovation, sustainable globalization and China’s role as a trusted partner. 

The event marks the 100-day countdown to the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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