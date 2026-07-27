Cross-border payments rise 17.5% in H1

Visitors view service robots at the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

(ECNS) -- Guangdong recorded $1.4 trillion in cross-border receipts and payments during the first half of 2026, up 17.5% year on year, and net capital inflow reached $162.1 billion, representing a yaer-on-year increase of 10.4%, an official said on Monday in Guangzhou.

In the first half of this year, the total value of Guangdong's goods trade receipts and payments increased by 22.1% year on year, marking the highest growth rate in five years and serving as the main driver of the growth in cross-border receipts and payments, said Wu Yansheng, deputy governor of the Guangdong branch of the People's Bank of China and deputy director of the Guangdong branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, at a press conference.

Wu said Guangdong's services trade receipts and payments rose 16.9% year on year in the same period, as imports grew steadily and exports accelerated. Cross-border RMB settlement also jumped 24.1%, exceeding 55% of the province's total cross-border transactions in both RMB and foreign currencies.

Guangdong's pilot programs for high-level opening-up in cross-border trade and investment continued to show positive effects, the official said, adding that by the end of June, a total of 6,911 enterprises in the province had handled 1.06 million pilot transactions cumulatively, with a total value of US$368.8 billion.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)