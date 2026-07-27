Sichuan college tops Asian Speed Skating Series as event concludes

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Asian Speed Skating Track Series wrapped up Sunday in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, after three days of competition featuring 384 athletes from 48 teams across Asia.

Players compete during the 2026 Asian Speed Track Series in Guiyang, Guizhou Province. (Photo: provided by the organizing committee of the Asian Speed Track Series)

Sichuan Sports College topped the overall team standings, followed by Huai’an’s Legend Roller Skating Club and Taiwan’s Miaoli County Sports Association. Indonesia’s DKI team ranked fourth, while Japan and Vietnam teams also finished in the top 20.

Events were held under World Skate’s 2026 rules, with results from races such as the 200-meter time trial, 500-meter sprint, 5,000-meter points race and 10,000-meter elimination race counting toward series rankings.

Organizers said the Guiyang stop showcased Asia’s growing roller sports scene, with 72 events contested at the Guizhou International Roller Skating Center.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)