China Artists Association launches digital art museum

(ECNS) -- The China Artists Association launched its digital art museum Saturday in Beijing, marking a milestone in the organization’s digital transformation.

The launch ceremony of the digital art museum of the China Artists Association, July 26, 2026 (Photo: provided by the China Artists Association)

The platform builds on years of national exhibition resources and has completed its first phase — a comprehensive “art encyclopedia” style database covering artworks and related information nationwide.

The museum integrates AI technology to provide functions including smart exhibition viewing, art education services, copyright management and international communication.

Organizers said the system aims to reshape interactive viewing, establish trusted digital art assets and enable collaboration across the industry chain.

Qu Jian, Party secretary and vice chairman of the association, said the museum will continue to improve digital services, creating a nationwide digital art ecosystem.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)