Anime dubbing event connects Taiwan youth with mainland works

(ECNS) -- Taiwan youth tried voice acting during a dubbing event for mainland animations at the 25th Comic Exhibition in Taipei on Sunday.

The fourth Cross-Strait Animation Dubbing Competition featured clips from In Search of Gods, How Dare You!? (Season 2) and Aotu World: Reborn.

The fourth Cross-Strait Animation Dubbing Competition is held during the 25th Comic Exhibition in Taipei on July 26, 2026. (Xinhua Photo)

Professional voice actors performed, then guided attendees in dubbing sessions.

The competition is open for submissions until Aug 11. The finals will be held in Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian province, in October. Organizers said the event has helped more Taiwanese youth connect with their mainland counterparts through voice acting.

The fourth Cross-Strait Animation Dubbing Competition is held during the 25th Comic Exhibition in Taipei on July 26, 2026. (Xinhua Photo)

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)