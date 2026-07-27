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Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen seeks fresh start in Washington after injury-hit season

2026-07-27 16:48:23Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen attends a press conference for the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C., on July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Mengtong)
Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen attends a press conference for the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C., on July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Mengtong)

(ECNS) -- Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen said on Sunday that she would take a point-by-point approach as she prepared to face the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in the first round of the Mubadala DC Open, which kicked off Monday in Washington, D.C.

Zheng, who entered the tournament as a wild card, said her right elbow injury was no longer a concern, though she acknowledged that she had yet to win three consecutive matches since returning to competition.

Asked by China News Service about her season, she said she was “very, very, very dissatisfied” with her performances and described her early exits as difficult, but added that her condition had improved.

“I just want to focus on the present,” Zheng said, adding that she would concentrate on each training session and every point. Against Eala, she said the priority would be controlling her game and playing at the level she expects of herself.

Zheng defeated Eala at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. Eala has won a WTA title this season and reached the Wimbledon round of 16 after defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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