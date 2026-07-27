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Jiaxing Nanhu Airport in east China launches first cargo route to North America

2026-07-27 16:06:55Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- Jiaxing Nanhu Airport in Zhejiang Province opened its first North American cargo route Sunday, with a Boeing 747 freighter carrying 100 metric tons of goods to Los Angeles. 

The new service marks the airport’s first wide-body freighter operation and a milestone in its development as an international logistics hub.

Cargo is loaded onto a Boeing 747 freighter, July 26, 2026 (Photo: provided by Zhejiang Province Airport Group Co Ltd)
Cargo is loaded onto a Boeing 747 freighter, July 26, 2026. (Photo: provided by Zhejiang Province Airport Group Co Ltd)

Within two months, Jiaxing has expanded its network from Asia and Europe to North America, handling more than 1,700 metric tons of cargo. 

Outbound shipments included cross-border e-commerce parcels and general cargo.

Logistics officials said the route will support high-end manufacturing, electronics and e-commerce industries in east China.

The airport plans to continue expanding its global cargo network, positioning itself as an active node in international logistics and boosting regional open economy development.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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