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Czech children's choir performs with Chinese youth in Changsha

2026-07-27 15:46:15Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The JITRO Children's Choir from the Czech Republic joined young Chinese performers Friday at the Jilin Provincial Concert Hall in Changchun for a program blending folk songs and international classics.

Chinese and Czech youth perform the Chinese song Wish during the concert in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on July 25, 2026. (Photo: Gao Longan)
Chinese and Czech youth perform the Chinese song Wish during the concert in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on July 25, 2026. (Photo: Gao Longan)

The concert, titled "Bohemian Rhapsody Night -- Listening to the Heavenly Voices from Dvorak's Hometown," featured two parts: "Classic Echoes -- Tribute to Homeland and Masters" and "World in Harmony – Songs of the Times."

Founded in composer Antonin Dvorak's hometown, JITRO has won 36 international awards and toured more than 3,500 times globally. The choir performed Dvorak's Moravian Duets and Songs My Mother Taught Me, alongside Les Champs-Élysées, What a Wonderful World and You Raise Me Up.

Chinese and Czech youth sang Wish and The Light of China together, closing a night that also included traditional Chinese instrumental performances and Peking opera. The event was part of Jilin's "Splendid Night" summer season.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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