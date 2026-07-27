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Liaoning Museum opens annual 'smile' exhibition

2026-07-27 15:44:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang unveiled its annual special exhibition Sunday, "The Smile -- Spirit of Chinese Civilization in Cultural Relics," featuring more than 300 artifacts from 38 institutions nationwide.

A Han Dynasty pottery figurine of a storytelling performer is displayed at the "The Smile – Spirit of Chinese Civilization in Cultural Relics" exhibition at the Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xian)
A Han Dynasty pottery figurine of a storytelling performer is displayed at the "The Smile – Spirit of Chinese Civilization in Cultural Relics" exhibition at the Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xian)

Spanning 8,000 years, the exhibition uses "smile" as a unifying theme. National treasures include two Shang Dynasty bronze yue axes with hollowed human-face designs, displayed together for the first time, and a Han Dynasty pottery figurine of a storytelling performer with a laughing expression.

Other notable items include a Hongshan culture pottery figurine of a pregnant woman, a 7,000-year-old pottery fragment from the Hemudu culture with a simple smiling face, and a Western Zhou bronze chariot fitting with animal-mask patterns. Buddhist sculptures from Jingchuan in Gansu, Silk Road artifacts and bronze items from the grasslands of western Liaoning are also on display.

Visitors view the "The Smile – Spirit of Chinese Civilization in Cultural Relics" exhibition at the Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xian)
Visitors view the "The Smile – Spirit of Chinese Civilization in Cultural Relics" exhibition at the Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xian)

Curators said the exhibition aims to connect visitors with the emotions and spirit embedded in artifacts, beyond their age or craftsmanship.

The exhibition runs through October 22.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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