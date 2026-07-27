China to promote brain-computer interface technology in disability rehabilitation

Zhou Changkui, chairperson of the Board of Executive Directors of the CDPF. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030), China will promote the use of smart rehabilitation devices integrated with non-invasive BCI technology to enhance rehabilitation services for people with disabilities, the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF) said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Zhou Changkui, chairperson of the Board of Executive Directors of the CDPF, announced the move, introducing the country's plan for the protection and development of persons with disabilities during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Zhou said enterprises will be provided with real-world environments for technology iteration, product validation and business model refinement.

(By Kira)