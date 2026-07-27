China launches EDV system for 10 crops to strengthen seed IP protection

Rice seeds. (Photo/China News ervice)

(ECNS) -- China formally launched an essentially derived variety (EDV) system for agricultural plants Monday, with an initial list covering 10 crops, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said at a press conference in Beijing.

The list covers rice, wheat, cotton, rapeseed, peanut, Chinese cabbage, chili pepper, foxtail millet, broad bean and peach. Other crops may be added after the initial implementation is assessed.

An EDV is predominantly derived from an initial variety while retaining its essential characteristics. The system is designed to strengthen seed industry intellectual property protection and establish a benefit-sharing mechanism between breeders of EDVs and breeders of the initial varieties.

The ministry also issued EDV determination guidelines and thresholds, set requirements for assessment bodies and established an expert pool to support implementation.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)