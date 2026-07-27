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Kazakh nomadic treasures go on display at Zhejiang Museum

2026-07-27 15:52:19Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Zhejiang Museum in Hangzhou opened the exhibition "Silk Road Heritage: Nomadic Culture of the Kazakh Steppe" on Friday, co-hosted with Kazakhstan's Central State Museum in Almaty.

Visitors view the "Silk Road Heritage: Nomadic Culture of the Kazakh Steppe" exhibition at the Zhejiang Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on July 24, 2026. (Photo: The organizer)
Visitors view the "Silk Road Heritage: Nomadic Culture of the Kazakh Steppe" exhibition at the Zhejiang Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on July 24, 2026. (Photo: The organizer)

The show features 279 artifacts tracing nomadic culture from the Bronze Age through the Turkic Khaganate and medieval Silk Road trade. Highlights include bronzeware, clothing, gold ornaments, silk fabrics and coins.

Among the highlights is a reconstructed "Golden Warrior" —Saka chieftain attire composed of over 4,800 ornamental plaques engraved with animal, plant and geometric patterns.

Other notable exhibits include a human-and-horse-shaped incense burner, a double-headed goat metal ornament, restored Kangju women's clothing and coins from the Turgesh Khaganate.

Other notable items include a human-and-horse incense burner, restored Kangju women's clothing and Turgesh Khaganate coins.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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