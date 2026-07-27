China to improve legal protection for people with disabilities during 2026-30

(ECNS) -- China will revise the law on the protection of persons with disabilities during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030) and improve legal systems regarding disability education and adult guardianship, according to Cheng Kai, chairman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation on Monday.

Cheng made the remarks on Monday at a press conference on the country's plan for the protection and development of persons with disabilities during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30).

He noted that the federation will promote revisions to the law on the protection of persons with disabilities to reflect the country's social development, the evolving needs of people with disabilities, and progress in China's rule of law.

According to Chen, more than 110 national laws, over 70 administrative regulations and more than 90 local regulations already contain provisions safeguarding the rights of people with disabilities.

Chen said that the country will also strengthen judicial protection and legal services by enhancing coordination between disability federations, courts, procuratorates, public security authorities and judicial administrative agencies, while intensifying efforts to crack down on crimes that infringe upon the rights of people with disabilities.

In addition, China will expand legal education and public awareness campaigns targeting people with disabilities, encouraging people with disabilities to learn and use the law through accessible legal education.

Cheng also said the federation will support people with disabilities in serving as deputies to people's congresses and members of political advisory bodies.

(By Kira)