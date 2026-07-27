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High-tech zones in SW China form alliance to pool innovation resources

2026-07-27 14:46:04Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
The Southwest China National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Alliance is unveiled. (Photo: China News Service/Jing Shiyan)
The Southwest China National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Alliance is unveiled in Chongqing, July 24. (Photo: China News Service/Jing Shiyan)

(ECNS) -- Nineteen national high-tech industrial development zones across Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan and Xizang formed an alliance Friday in Chongqing to strengthen regional innovation and industrial cooperation.

Supported by the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the alliance also brings together nine municipal-level high-tech zones in Chongqing. It will promote technology commercialization and the movement of capital, talent and other innovation resources across the region.

The alliance will focus on cooperations on intelligent connected new-energy vehicles, next-generation information technology, biomedicine and the digital economy, with members sharing resources and strengthening links across industrial and innovation chains.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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