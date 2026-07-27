China to improve legal framework for people with disablities during 2026 - 2030

(ECNS) -- China will seek to refine legal frameworks for the education and adult guardianship for people with disabilities during the 2026 - 2030 period, Cheng Kai, chairman of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, said Monday at a press conference in Beijing.

The country will also revise the law on the protection of disabled persons and support local legislation to implement the law on building a barrier-free living environment, according to Cheng.

Currently, more than 110 laws, 70 administrative regulations, and 90 local regulations contain provisions protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, he noted.

The federation also aims to strengthen coordination among disabled persons’ federations, courts, procuratorates, police, and judicial authorities. Efforts will include expanding legal aid, improving the accessibility of legal service facilities, and enhancing data sharing to better identify individuals eligible for judicial assistance, Cheng said.

It will provide practical legal information through audio and sign-language materials and support greater participation by people with disabilities and those who support them in consultations and oversight related to disability rights, he added.