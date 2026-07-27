Hengqin Port passenger crossings top 20 million this year, up 28.4%

(Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

(ECNS) -- Passenger crossings at Hengqin Port, which connects Macao Administrative Region (Macao SAR) with Hengqin, an area of Zhuhai in south China’s Guangdong Province, topped 20 million for the year as of Friday, up 28.4% from a year earlier, Macao’s Public Security Police Force said Saturday.

The milestone came 50 days earlier than in 2025, the earliest date on record.

Macao’s Public Security Police Force said it will work with relevant departments of Macao SAR and Zhuhai to expand the port’s capacity and upgrade smart clearance facilities, helping keep cross-border travel safe and efficient.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)