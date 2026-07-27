8th Chinese Culture and Arts Festival held in Vancouver, Canada

Participants of the China Culture and Arts Festival pose for a photo with event organizers in Vancouver, Canada, July 25, 2026. (Photo: Canadian Alliance of Chinese Association)

(ECNS) -- The 8th Chinese Culture and Arts Festival was held on Saturday at the Vancouver Art Gallery in downtown Vancouver.Co-hosted by the Canadian Alliance of Chinese Association and the Canada SiChuanese Friendship Association, the free event attracted local residents and visitors from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

With the theme “Splendid Ethnic Traditions,” the festival featured traditional music and dance performances, including waist-drum shows, dragon drumming, Zhuang ethnic dance, the classic song Jasmine Flower, Sichuan opera face-changing and a fashion presentation showcasing Hanfu, qipao and modern Chinese-style clothing. Displays of Sichuan’s intangible cultural heritage included Miao and Yi ethnic traditions, embroidery and tie-dye works.

Visitors also took part in movable-type printing, paper-cutting, calligraphy, traditional games and Hanfu experiences. Since its launch in 2019, the festival has promoted Chinese culture and strengthened cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties between China and Canada.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)