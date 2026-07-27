China to expand autism support with early screening, special education programs during 15th Five-Year Plan period

Children with autism make bookmarks at an exhibition of paintings by children with autism in Beijing, April 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

(ECNS) -- China will strengthen support for people with autism over the next five years, carrying out early screening and intervention services for children and increasing the availability of specialized education programs, an official said on Monday.

The measures are part of a broader effort to improve services for people with disabilities over the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), which include a nationwide initiative to provide support across the entire life cycle of people with autism, covering early diagnosis, proper rehabilitation and education, Zhou Changkui, chairperson of the Board of Executive Directors of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, told a press conference.

To that end, China will improve standardized autism screening and intervention services for children aged 0 to 6, ensure that each city-level region has the capacity to provide rehabilitation assistance for children with autism, and support provincial capitals and larger cities in building special education schools dedicated to children with autism, Zhou said.

China unveiled its plan for the protection and development of persons with disabilities during the 15th Five-Year Plan period earlier this month, listing full life-cycle support for people with autism as a special initiative in the national plan.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by difficulties in social interaction, restricted interests and repetitive behaviors.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)