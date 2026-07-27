China Coast Guard begins 45-day high-seas fishery patrol in North Pacific

China Coast Guard vessels. (Photo from the Weibo of China Coast Guard)

(ECNS) -- A China Coast Guard flotilla departed from Qingdao on Sunday for a 45-day fishery law enforcement patrol in high seas in the North Pacific, according to the Weibo of China Coast Guard.

The flotilla, consisting of the Changshan and Wuhu vessels, will carry out the mission to fulfill China's obligations under international conventions, maintain fishing order on the high seas and help conserve marine fishery resources.

During the mission, the China Coast Guard will conduct comprehensive law enforcement patrols in accordance with relevant international conventions and agreements, strengthen high-seas boarding and inspection operations, and crack down on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities.

(By Kira)