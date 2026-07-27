Hainan's express delivery volume rises 23% in H1 as cross-border shipments surge

(ECNS) — South China’s Hainan Province handled 199 million express delivery items in the first half of 2026, up 23% year on year, according to the Hainan Provincial Postal Administration.

The international freight route from Haikou to Singapore was launched.（File photo： Hainan Provincial Postal Administration)

The province’s express delivery revenue reached 2.73 billion yuan during the period, an increase of 12%. Both growth rates exceeded the national industry averages, while cross-border delivery services became faster and more efficient.

Leveraging the advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the province has continued to expand the international air logistics network serving its postal and express delivery sector. SF Express has launched a route network linking Haikou, the provincial capital, with Ezhou, a major logistics hub in central China, and opened a Haikou-Singapore cargo route to create a more efficient cross-border delivery channel.

Hainan’s express delivery volume to and from international destinations, as well as Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, rose 220% year on year in the first half, far exceeding the national average growth rate.

The province also handled more than 5.7 million parcels containing duty-free and duty-paid goods, supporting the expansion and upgrading of offshore duty-free consumption.

Hainan has also continued to expand its rural delivery network. More than 80% of the province’s villages are now served by local delivery and logistics stations, while integrated passenger, freight and postal routes cover all cities and counties across the province.

More frequent cargo flights, upgraded cold-chain facilities and dedicated fast-track channels have enabled fresh produce from Hainan to reach markets outside the island more efficiently. The province has developed 12 model projects integrating express delivery with modern agriculture, each handling more than 1 million parcels. Mango shipments alone exceeded 12 million parcels.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)