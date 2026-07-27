China's private equity and venture capital fundraising jumps 79.8% in H1

(ECNS) -- Private equity and venture capital funds in China raised 559.07 billion yuan ($82.3 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 79.8% from a year earlier, data released Saturday at an investment and financing summit for Chinese listed companies in Beijing showed.

The funds invested a total of 650.11 billion yuan ($95.7 billion), up 73.4%.

Capital from state-backed investors accounted for 74% of the total raised, including government guidance funds, industrial funds backed by centrally administered state-owned enterprises and local state-owned investment platforms.