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China's private equity and venture capital fundraising jumps 79.8% in H1

2026-07-27 14:20:24Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Private equity and venture capital funds in China raised 559.07 billion yuan ($82.3 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 79.8% from a year earlier, data released Saturday at an investment and financing summit for Chinese listed companies in Beijing showed.

The funds invested a total of 650.11 billion yuan ($95.7 billion), up 73.4%.

Capital from state-backed investors accounted for 74% of the total raised, including government guidance funds, industrial funds backed by centrally administered state-owned enterprises and local state-owned investment platforms.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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