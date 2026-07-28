Jiuzhaigou hit by mudslide after heavy rain, visitors evacuated

(ECNS) -- A mudslide triggered by heavy rain hit parts of the Jiuzhaigou scenic area in southwest China's Sichuan Province at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, blocking some roads within the park.

Authorities activated a Level-II emergency response for flood and geological disasters immediately after the incident. Rescue teams, visitor evacuation and hazard assessments are underway.

No injuries have been reported, according to local authorities. The park said it will provide updates through official channels.

(By Tang Yuxian)