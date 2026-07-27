Typhoon Noul hits Guangdong, triggers flooding and mass evacuations

(ECNS) -- Typhoon Noul made landfall in Huizhou, Guangdong province, early Sunday, unleashing powerful winds and torrential rain that inundated streets, uprooted trees, toppled billboards and disrupted transportation across the coastal region.

Local authorities said more than 801,000 residents have been evacuated and emergency response measures have been launched to minimize casualties and property damage.

China's 12th typhoon of the year, Noul, makes landfall at 3:50 a.m. on July 26, 2026, in the coastal town of Pinghai, Huidong county, Huizhou City, Guangdong province, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the region. (Photo/China News Service)

Noul, the 12th typhoon of the year, is the first to make landfall in Guangdong in 2026. It is also the strongest typhoon to strike China so far this year and the most powerful storm to hit areas east of the Pearl River Estuary in the past decade, according to China's National Meteorological Center.

The storm lashed the cities of Huizhou, Shanwei and Shenzhen with destructive winds and intense rainfall, causing widespread flooding, infrastructure damage and economic losses.

To reduce risks, authorities in 15 of the worst-affected cities suspended classes, construction work, manufacturing activities, public transportation and business operations. Offshore workers were ordered back to land, while fishing vessels were instructed to return to port and seek shelter before the storm arrived.

(By Kira)