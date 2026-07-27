Giant panda Mao Zhu celebrates 12th birthday in Yunnan

Giant panda Mao Zhu celebrates its 12th birthday at the Yunnan wildlife park in Kunming, July 26, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Giant panda Mao Zhu celebrated its 12th birthday at the Yunnan wildlife park in Southwest China's Kunming City on Sunday, with bamboo furniture and a specially designed feast aimed at encouraging natural foraging and climbing behaviour.

Keepers at the wildlife park prepared bamboo tables, chairs and feeding devices as enrichment gifts for the panda to stimulate exploration and physical activity, the park said.

The birthday meals featured a four-tier cake, an ice cake shaped like mahjong tiles, and local rice noodles, alongside bamboo shoots, leaves, pumpkin, apple, dragon fruit and vegetable juice to meet its nutritional needs while adding variety to its feeding routine.

(By Zhang Dongfang)