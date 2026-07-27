4th round of research and rescue operation finishes after flash flood hits NW China's Gansu

Rescue workers search for survivors after a flash flood hit the Shuangshimen scenic area in Weiyuan County, Gansu Province, on the night of July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Muyu)

(ECNS) -- The fourth round of research and rescue operations has been finished after a flash flood hit northwest China's Gansu Province on Sunday afternoon, CCTV News reported on Monday.

The flash flood, triggered by sudden heavy rainfall, hit a scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, on Sunday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead and 23 injured as of 6 p.m.

According to the Gansu Provincial Fire and Rescue Brigade, after the incident, a total of 305 fire rescue personnel, 68 fire trucks, and 4 search and rescue dogs have been successively dispatched to respond to the situation, and 247 trapped people have been evacuated and relocated.

(By Zhang Dongfang)