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4th round of research and rescue operation finishes after flash flood hits NW China's Gansu

2026-07-27 12:14:54Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Rescue workers search for survivors after a flash flood hit the Shuangshimen scenic area in Weiyuan County, Gansu Province, on the night of July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Muyu)
Rescue workers search for survivors after a flash flood hit the Shuangshimen scenic area in Weiyuan County, Gansu Province, on the night of July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Muyu)

(ECNS) -- The fourth round of research and rescue operations has been finished after a flash flood hit northwest China's Gansu Province on Sunday afternoon, CCTV News reported on Monday.

The flash flood, triggered by sudden heavy rainfall, hit a scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, on Sunday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead and 23 injured as of 6 p.m.

According to the Gansu Provincial Fire and Rescue Brigade, after the incident, a total of 305 fire rescue personnel, 68 fire trucks, and 4 search and rescue dogs have been successively dispatched to respond to the situation, and 247 trapped people have been evacuated and relocated.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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