Wreckage of missing passenger minibus found at mountain collapse site in Chongqing

Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a landslide hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China’s Chongqing, July 17, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Rescuers have discovered the wreckage of a passenger minibus that went missing following a mountain landslide in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to local authorities.

The wreckage of the minibus was found at around 11:52 p.m. on Sunday in Work Zone C of the rescue operation.

The rainfall-induced disaster occurred at 9:08 a.m. on July 17, burying more than 10 residential buildings. Search efforts are still underway.

(By Zhang Dongfang)