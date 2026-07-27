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Wreckage of missing passenger minibus found at mountain collapse site in Chongqing

2026-07-27 12:18:33Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a landslide hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China’s Chongqing, July 17, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a landslide hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China’s Chongqing, July 17, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Rescuers have discovered the wreckage of a passenger minibus that went missing following a mountain landslide in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to local authorities.

The wreckage of the minibus was found at around 11:52 p.m. on Sunday in Work Zone C of the rescue operation.

The rainfall-induced disaster occurred at 9:08 a.m. on July 17, burying more than 10 residential buildings. Search efforts are still underway.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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