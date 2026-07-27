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2026 Global English Education China Assembly wrapped up in Beijing

2026-07-27 11:27:37Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
The 2026 Global English Education China Assembly opens at Beijing Foreign Studies University, July 24, 2026. (Photo: Beijing Foreign Studies University)
The 2026 Global English Education China Assembly opens at Beijing Foreign Studies University, July 24, 2026. (Photo/Beijing Foreign Studies University)

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Global English Education China Assembly concluded on Sunday at Beijing Foreign Studies University.

The three -day event, which opened on Friday, gathered educators from over 20 countries to discuss foreign language education in the AI era under the theme “Foreign Language Education in the AI Age: Humanistic Commitment and Civilizational Mission”.

At the opening ceremony, three platforms were launched: the BFSU LingMind large language model, a multilingual preprint platform for the humanities and social sciences, and an academic integrity and publication compliance review platform. The Belt and Road Languages and Cultures Network also released the report Key Competence of Golobal Teachers in the AI Era.

During the conference, top Chinese and foreign educators stressed that while AI handles routine linguistic tasks, human expertise in cross-cultural understanding and value-driven communication remains irreplaceable.

Universities are rolling out interdisciplinary dual-degree programs, cultivating talent that combines solid language competence with field-specific know-how to adapt to evolving global demands, they said.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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