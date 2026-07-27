Suzhou's above-designated-size industrial output exceeds 2.5 trillion yuan in H1

(ECNS) -- Industrial enterprises above designated size in Suzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province, recorded a gross output value of 2.50 trillion yuan ($368.2 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 6.9% from a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the city’s statistics bureau and a local survey team of the National Bureau of Statistics.

Industrial value added rose 9.3%, contributing 58% of the city’s economic growth. AI-driven demand for electronic components and devices lifted output in the electronic information industry by 10%, marking four consecutive months of double-digit growth.

Equipment manufacturing output rose 8%, supported by growth in energy-storage batteries, power batteries, industrial robots and electrical equipment. High-tech industrial output climbed 11.9% to 1.44 trillion yuan ($211.6 billion), accounting for 57.5% of the total.

Output of industrial robots and integrated circuits increased 41.3% and 15.3%, respectively.