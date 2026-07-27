Beijing deploys 72 service robots across city parks

A robot serves as shop assistant in the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 5, 2025 (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

(ECNS) -- A total of 72 specialized robots will be put into use across 14 municipal parks in Beijing by the end of July, launching a smart management model for the city’s public green spaces.

Built on two years of local pilot programs first trialed at Yuyuantan Park, these robots handle six key tasks including waste cleaning, smart patrols, visitor guidance, water rescue, vegetation maintenance and ecological monitoring. Equipped with AI and large model technologies, they can spot uncivilized behaviors, collect pest and biodiversity data, and conduct unmanned water cleanup safely.

The tech deployment cuts frontline staff workload and elevates services at well-known sites such as the Summer Palace and Temple of Heaven, as part of the city’s new quality productivity efforts to upgrade urban public space management.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)