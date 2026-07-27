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World's first zero-carbon airport in China's Inner Mongolia cuts heating, cooling energy use by 60%

2026-07-27 11:18:41Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Ordos Ejin Horo International Airport in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has cut annual energy use for heating and cooling by 60% after adopting a carbon dioxide-based integrated energy system, according to technical results released Saturday in Ordos.

(Screenshot Photo/CCTV News)

The system relies on three key technologies: green power supply, integrated CO₂ heating and cooling, and smart control. Among these, the integrated CO₂ heating and cooling technology is a standout solution for achieving decarbonization goals.

Clean energy now accounts for more than 90% of the airport’s energy consumption, while annual operating costs for heating and cooling have fallen 50%. The airport also saves more than 2 million cubic meters of natural gas a year.

Developed by the Ordos Energy Research Institute, Peking University, the system is based on a transcritical carbon dioxide power cycle. Since entering operation on March 15, 2025, it has fully replaced the airport’s gas boilers and Freon-based refrigeration systems.

A joint assessment by the China Quality Certification Centre and the China Communications and Transportation Association rated the technology as internationally leading.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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