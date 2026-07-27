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Low-altitude aviation consortium targeting infrastructure bottlenecks founded in central China's Anyang

2026-07-27 10:51:45Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
A flying car draws visitors’ attention during the 2026 International Low-Altitude Economy Expo held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), July 22, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
A flying car draws visitors’ attention during the 2026 International Low-Altitude Economy Expo held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), July 22, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A consortium jointly launched by the Comprehensive Planning Institute of China Aviation Planning and Design Institute, Anyang Low-Altitude Economy Investment Group and other organizations was founded in Sunday in Anyang, central China’s Henan Province, to address infrastructure bottlenecks in the low-altitude aviation sector.

The consortium, officially launched during the 2026 Low-Altitude Economy Industry Matchmaking Conference in Anyang, will combine expertise in planning and design, resource coordination, operational services and demonstration projects to provide one-stop support for infrastructure development.

The conference brought together industry experts, companies, trade associations and investors. Discussions covered low-altitude airspace operations, the commercialization of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, and safety management.

The 2026 Anyang Low-Altitude Economy Development Review was also released at the event.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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