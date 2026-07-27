China completes first full-process observation of typhoon using swarm of drones

(ECNS) -- China has completed its first full-process observation of a typhoon using a swarm of meteorological drones, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, occurs in Qingdao City, Shandong Province on July 13, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

During the mission, the drones continuously collected vertical profiles of key atmospheric data, including temperature, humidity, wind fields and turbulence, before, during and after the typhoon. They also recorded flight performance data such as flight altitude, trajectory deviation and battery consumption, helping researchers assess the operational limits of drone flights under extreme weather conditions.

The field experiment was carried out at a CMA research base for low-altitude unmanned aviation on Shenzhen's Dapeng Peninsula during the passage of Typhoon Noul.

The observations will provide critical data for improving typhoon monitoring and forecasting, while also contributing to research on the operational limits of safe drone flights in extreme weather, according to the CMA.

(By Kira)