Rescue ongoing after flash flood hits Northwest China's scenic area

(ECNS) -- A flash flood triggered by sudden heavy rainfall hit the Shuangshimen scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, at around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Rescue workers search for survivors after a flash flood hit the Shuangshimen scenic area in Weiyuan County, Gansu Province, on the night of July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Muyu)

As of 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, 240 people had been rescued, with 10 confirmed dead and 23 injured, according to local authorities.

The flood struck as many tourists were camping in the scenic spot, which is located in Shuangshimen Gully, Huichuan Town, about 30 kilometers from Weiyuan County.

A rescue team of 305 firefighters, 68 fire trucks and four search dogs was dispatched to the site. Local police deployed over 300 officers for the rescue effort.

More than 1,000 professional rescuers, along with 164 pieces of heavy machinery including loaders and excavators, were involved in the operation.

Rescuers search through thick mud for survivors after a flash flood hit the Shuangshimen scenic area in Weiyuan County, Gansu Province, on the night of July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Penghe)

The National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in Gansu and dispatched a work team to guide relief efforts.

The local meteorological station issued a heavy rain yellow alert at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the disaster.

Search and rescue operations continued through the night.

(By Tang Yuxian)