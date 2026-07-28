Guangdong Province allocates $7 million to relieve typhoon-hit area

(ECNS) -- South China's Guangdong Province has allocated 50 million yuan (about $6.96 million) in provincial-level natural disaster relief funds to support typhoon-affected areas, the provincial emergency management department said.

The funds, jointly issued by the provincial department of finance and the emergency management department on Sunday, will be used for emergency rescue and relief efforts in Huizhou, Shanwei, Jieyang, Meizhou and Heyuan.

The funds will be used for purchasing and transporting relief supplies, inspecting and addressing secondary disaster risks, and rebuilding damaged or collapsed homes, according to the provincial emergency management department.

The allocation is aimed at supporting local governments in mitigating the impact of Typhoon Noul, which has brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the province.

(By Tang Yuxian)