Wild snow leopard recorded for first time in Xining's Huangzhong District

(ECNS) -- A wild snow leopard has been captured on camera in Huangzhong District, Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, marking the first recorded sighting of the species in the area.

A screenshot from footage showing a wild snow leopard roaming in Huangzhong District, Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Forestry and Grassland Bureau of Huangzhong District)

The footage was taken recently by local ecological rangers and herders during routine patrols in the Gasui Gorge area of Gonghe Township, according to the Forestry and Grassland Bureau of Huangzhong District.

The snow leopard, moving confidently across rocky terrain in the footage, appeared healthy and robust.

As a flagship species at the top of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau ecosystem's food chain, the snow leopard is considered a key indicator of high-altitude ecosystem health. The species is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species and is under China's highest level of national protection.

The district's forestry and grassland bureau has designated the area as a key monitoring zone for snow leopards and will increase patrols to track the animal's movements.

Authorities have also issued a safety advisory, urging visitors and hikers to avoid areas with high wildlife activity and to retreat calmly if encountering wildlife.

(By Tang Yuxian)