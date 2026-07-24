China stocks fall as trading volume hits three-month low

(ECNS) -- More than 4,900 Chinese stocks declined on Friday, as combined turnover on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges fell to 1.93 trillion yuan (about 269 billion U.S. dollars), the lowest level in more than three months, according to CLS, China's leading financial news agency.

Semiconductor equipment shares outperformed on the day, with PNC Process Systems hitting the daily limit, while defense and power grid equipment stocks also gained.

In contrast, computing power leasing stocks came under pressure, with Jiangsu Lettall Electronics falling by the daily limit.

(By Kira)